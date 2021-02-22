

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) and Scanwell Health announced a collaboration to create an at-home rapid test for SARS-CoV-2 using a BD antigen test and the Scanwell Health mobile app. Becton, Dickinson plans to produce a lateral flow antigen test and pair it with the Scanwell mobile app. The app will provide step-by-step instructions on how to collect and transfer a nasal swab sample and use the mobile device's camera to analyze and interpret results.



Scanwell Health, a provider of at-home medical testing, is the first and only to receive FDA 510(k) clearance for an over-the-counter diagnostic smartphone application.



