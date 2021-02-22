

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Viatris Inc. (VTRS) expects revenue to be in the range of $17.2 billion - $17.8 billion for fiscal year 2021. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $18.46 billion for fiscal year 2021. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said it is confident that its financial guidance for 2021 is the right starting point for Viatris and continue to expect 2021 to be trough year in terms of revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, reflecting a balanced view of both near-term tailwinds and headwinds, particularly given the delay in closing of the combination between Mylan and Pfizer's Upjohn business.



The company expects to pay an annualized dividend of about $540 million or $0.44 per share, with the expectation to grow the dividend amount thereafter.



Due to the timing of the initiation of the dividend the company expect to make three payments in 2021 totaling about $400 million. The company expects the first quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share to be declared in May 2021 and distributed in June 2021.



The company said it expanded its commitment to debt paydown and to maintaining its investment grade credit rating, and now expects to repay approximately $6.5 billion in debt by the end of 2023.



