

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) announced earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $308.0 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $320.3 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $308.0 Mln. vs. $320.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.69 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.73



