

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republic Services (RSG) reported a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $235.5 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $289.3 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Republic Services reported adjusted earnings of $320.4 million or $1.00 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $2.57 billion from $2.58 billion last year.



Republic Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $320.4 Mln. vs. $282.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.00 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q4): $2.57 Bln vs. $2.58 Bln last year.



