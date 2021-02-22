

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Singapore will on Tuesday release January numbers for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In December, overall inflation was up 0.4 percent on month and flat on year, while core CPI fell an annual 0.3 percent.



New Zealand will provide Q4 figures for retail sales; in the previous three months, sales were up 28.0 percent on quarter and 8.3 percent on year.



China will see January numbers for its house price index; in December, prices were up 3.8 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Tuesday for the emperor's birthday and will re-open on Wednesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de