

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) released earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit totaled $173.74 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $659.68 million, or $2.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Cadence Design Systems reported adjusted earnings of $234 million or $0.83 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.7% to $759.91 million from $599.56 million last year.



Cadence Design Systems earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $234 Mln. vs. $152 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.83 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q4): $759.91 Mln vs. $599.56 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.72 to $0.76



