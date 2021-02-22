

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SBA Communications Corp. (SBAC) Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $105.8 million or $0.94 per share, up from $67.4 million or $0.59 per share last year.



Adjusted funds from operations rose to $280.1 million or $2.49 per share from $248.8 million or $2.18 per share last year.



Total revenues for the quarter were $535.9 million, up from $513.7 million last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.52 per share on revenues of $528.96 million.



Looking forward to full year 2021, the company expects adjusted funds from operations of $10.00 to $10.41 per share on revenues of $2.17 billion to $2.12 billion last year.



Analysts currently estimate an earnings of $2.75 per share on revenues of $2.19 billion.



