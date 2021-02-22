

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $105.78 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $67.35 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, SBA Communications Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $280.09 million or $2.49 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $535.91 million from $513.66 million last year.



SBA Communications Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $280.09 Mln. vs. $248.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.49 vs. $2.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q4): $535.91 Mln vs. $513.66 Mln last year.



