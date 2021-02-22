

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO):



-Earnings: -$338 million in Q4 vs. -$20 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.43 in Q4 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Marathon Oil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$98 million or -$0.12 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.20 per share -Revenue: $0.83 billion in Q4 vs. $1.22 billion in the same period last year.



