

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American States Water Co. (AWR) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $20.21 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $16.70 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $124.20 million from $112.99 million last year.



American States Water Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $20.21 Mln. vs. $16.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.54 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q4): $124.20 Mln vs. $112.99 Mln last year.



