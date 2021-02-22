

LOS ANGELES (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY):



-Earnings: -$1.31 billion in Q4 vs. -$1.34 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.41 in Q4 vs. -$1.50 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Occidental Petroleum Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$731 million or -$0.78 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.59 per share -Revenue: $3.35 billion in Q4 vs. $7.14 billion in the same period last year.



