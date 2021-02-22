

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Transocean Inc. (RIG):



-Earnings: -$37 million in Q4 vs. -$51 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.06 in Q4 vs. -$0.08 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Transocean Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$209 million or -$0.34 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.19 per share -Revenue: $690 million in Q4 vs. $792 million in the same period last year.



