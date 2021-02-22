

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN), Monday said it has appointed Donnie King as its Chief Operating Officer.



The group presidents of Fresh Meats, Prepared Foods and International, as well as the chief customer officer will report to King. He will also continue to be the group president of Poultry.



The company also announced that it is making organizational changes designed to improve operational agility, customer experience and speed of innovation to market.



'Consumer preferences are changing and evolving at a rapid pace,' said Dean Banks, president and chief executive officer of Tyson Foods. 'We must accelerate our pace of change to not only meet but exceed our customers' expectations while delivering high quality, innovative products. That's why we're adapting our organization to enable our businesses to respond rapidly to the changing environment.'



Each of Tyson Foods' four business segments will be equipped with the resources and structure needed to enable quicker response and innovation at the speed of the markets they serve. Customer sales will be embedded with each of the business segments to intensely focus on customer needs and more quickly deliver on them.



