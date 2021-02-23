

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) announced Monday that its Triumph Systems & Support business has signed an exclusive agreement with VSE Aviation to distribute more than 1,600 original equipment spare parts for various Boeing and Airbus commercial platforms.



The distribution agreement will enable commercial operators to access Triumph original parts for critical landing gear components to fulfill their aftermarket needs.



Triumph and VSE have partnered to distribute flight critical parts and components including air drive units, rotorcraft engine accessories, and fuel control support since 2013.



According to the new agreement, VSE will supply more than 150 line-replaceable units, 1,600 landing gear accessories, and global support for customers through their distribution centers in Americas, Europe and Asia providing commercial airline operators and MRO improved access to Triumph's hydraulic landing gear components.



Triumph will benefit from VSE's expansive client portfolio and global locations as it expands its reach into the hydraulic landing gear components spares market.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de