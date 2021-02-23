

LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - Professional kitchen specialist Rational AG (RTLLF.PK) said it expects sales volumes and sales revenues to only grow slightly in 2021. It projects EBIT margin for the 2021 fiscal year to be at the same level as the previous year.



The company said it is starting 2021 with caution, due to the extended protection measures in several countries to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The unpredictability of easing or tightening restrictions is additionally unsettling many customers. The hotel and restaurant customer groups are especially hard hit by those effects.



However, the company said it continues to regard its economic and market situation as good in the medium to long term.



The company said market conditions are likely to return to normal, as the effects of coronavirus tail off and the numerous financial aid packages take effect.



