

DETTINGEN AN DER ERMS (dpa-AFX) - ElringKlinger AG (EGKLF.PK) reported fourth quarter EBITDA of 87.0 million euros compared to 57.4 million euros, previous year. EBIT slightly increased to 24.7 million euros from 24.3 million euros.



Fourth quarter revenue increased to 450.9 million euros from 419.9 million euros, a year ago. Organic growth in sales was 11.9%, for the quarter.



The Group will present its full results as well as its outlook for the current financial year in 2020 annual report to be published on March 30, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ELRINGKLINGER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de