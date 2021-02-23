

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HICL Infrastructure Plc (HICL.L), on Tuesday, issued an interim update statement and said it remains on track to deliver the target dividend for the current year ending March 31, 2021 of 8.25p per share.



Further, the company noted that the Directors also reaffirmed the 8.25p dividend target for the 2022 financial year, which is expected to be fully cash-covered.



The Group has a portfolio of 117 investments located in the UK, continental Europe and North America. The impact on HICL's portfolio from movement restrictions due to the pandemic has largely been mitigated by the company's diversification across market segments.



The company stated that 72% of HICL's assets benefit from long-term, availability-based PPP contracts which 'continue to perform as expected.'



