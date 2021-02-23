

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK) reported fourth quarter EBIT of 9.6 million euros compared to 16.2 million euros, prior year, a decline of 40.9%. Sales were down 0.4% at 164.8 million euros. Order intake improved 14.3% year-on-year to 170.0 million euros.



The Management Board decided to propose to the Supervisory Board and the Annual General Meeting to pay out a dividend of 1.60 euros per share.



The company's audited Consolidated Financial Statements are scheduled to be published on March 25, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de