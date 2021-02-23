

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's producer prices remained stable in January, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The industrial producer price index remained unchanged year-on-year in January. Economists had expected a 0.6 percent fall.



Prices for water supply gained 6.9 percent yearly in January and those of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning surged 0.4 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for mining and quarrying, and manufacturing products cost declined by 0.3 percent, each.



Prices for energy declined 4.1 percent. Prices for non-durable goods decreased 2.0 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for capital good and durable consumer goods rose by 2.5 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.3 percent in January. Economists had forecast a 0.6 percent rise.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

