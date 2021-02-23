

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were flat to slightly higher on Tuesday amid hopes of a strong bounce in the global economic recovery.



Investors watched closely for any changes to the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish outlook from Chairman Jerome Powell when he speaks before the Senate Banking Committee later in the day.



The benchmark CAC 40 index edged up 0.2 percent to 5,776 after closing 0.1 percent lower in the previous session.



Petroleum refining company Total SE climbed 3 percent as oil prices jumped by more than $1, underpinned by optimism over Covid-19 vaccine rollouts and lower output.



Travel stocks were also gaining ground, with Air France KLM shares surging more than 5 percent.



