

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone consumer prices increased for the first time in six months in January, as initially estimated, final data from Eurostat showed on Tuesday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices climbed 0.9 percent year-on-year in January, reversing a 0.3 percent fall in December. A year earlier, the rate was 1.4 percent.



The final rate came in line with the preliminary estimate published on February 3. Prices increased for the first time since July, when the index was up 0.4 percent.



Excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, core inflation accelerated to 1.4 percent from 0.2 percent. The core rate also matched flash estimate.



Month-on-month, consumer prices gained 0.2 percent, in line with preliminary estimate.



In January, the highest contribution to the annual inflation rate came from services, followed by non-energy industrial goods, food, alcohol & tobacco and energy.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de