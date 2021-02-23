

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens (WBA) said it is expanding on-demand delivery solutions with Instacart, an online grocery platform in North America, to residents across Illinois. Walgreens said, following the launch in Illinois, the service will expand over the coming weeks to markets including Southeast Florida, Dallas, Atlanta, Washington D.C., New York City and more.



Walgreens and Instacart plan to scale the same-day on-demand delivery partnership nationwide across all 50 states and Washington D.C. throughout the spring.



Instacart's delivery service is available to over 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households.



