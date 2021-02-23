

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's jobless rate grew in January, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate increased to 9.3 percent in January from 8.2 percent in December. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 7.5 percent.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 497,900 in January from 450,400 in the previous month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, rose to 26.1 percent in January from 20.4 percent in the prior month.



The employment rate remained unchanged at 64.7 percent in January. The number of employed persons was 4.863 million.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 8.8 percent in January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de