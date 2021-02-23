

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's jobless rate increased in January, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.



The unemployment rate rose to 6.5 percent in January from 6.2 percent in December. The increase was in line with economists' expectations.



In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.5 percent.



The newly registered unemployed persons increased to 115,100 in January from 105,400 in the previous month.



The number of youth unemployed persons, which is applied to below 25 age group, rose to 137,400 in January from 130,800 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

