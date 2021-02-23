

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation eased in January, data from the Statistical Office Of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.7 percent year-on-year in January, after a 1.6 percent gain in December. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent increase.



On a month-on-month basis, increased 0.3 percent in January, after a 0.1 percent fall in the preceding month.



Earlier, the statistical office reported that the consumer price index rose 0.7 percent yearly in January and gained 0.3 percent from a month ago.



The core inflation eased to 1.2 percent in January from 1.5 percent in the prior month.



