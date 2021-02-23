

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $2.86 billion, or $2.65 per share. This compares with $2.48 billion, or $2.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.1% to $32.26 billion from $25.78 billion last year.



The Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2.86 Bln. vs. $2.48 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.65 vs. $2.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.62 -Revenue (Q4): $32.26 Bln vs. $25.78 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

