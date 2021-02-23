

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) revealed a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit totaled $14.00 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $61.17 million, or $2.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.65 million or $0.70 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 20.0% to $677.17 million from $846.14 million last year.



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q2): $677.17 Mln vs. $846.14 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

