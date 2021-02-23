

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices declined in January, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Producer and import prices fell 2.1 percent year-on-year in January.



The producer price index decreased 1.2 percent annually in January and import prices decreased 3.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer and import prices rose 0.3 percent in January.



The latest growth was mainly due to higher price for scrap, petroleum products, as well as for basic metals and semi-finished metal products, the agency said.



Domestic sale prices fell 0.6 percent yearly in January and rose 0.2 percent from a month ago.



