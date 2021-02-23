

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Flowserve Corporation (FLS) reported earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit came in at $56.89 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $72.59 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Flowserve Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $69.82 million or $0.53 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.8% to $985.31 million from $1068.18 million last year.



Flowserve Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $69.82 Mln. vs. $84.83. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.53 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $985.31 Mln vs. $1068.18 Mln last year.



