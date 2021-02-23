

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $176.2 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $132.2 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Verisk Analytics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $208.8 million or $1.27 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $713.3 million from $676.8 million last year.



Verisk Analytics Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $208.8 Mln. vs. $188.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.27 vs. $1.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.30 -Revenue (Q4): $713.3 Mln vs. $676.8 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VERISK ANALYTICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de