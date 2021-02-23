

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $33.4 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $3.6 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company reported adjusted earnings of $51.7 million or $0.71 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.6% to $1.35 billion from $1.43 billion last year.



R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $51.7 Mln. vs. $30.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.71 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.21 -Revenue (Q4): $1.35 Bln vs. $1.43 Bln last year.



