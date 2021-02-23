

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Quad/Graphics (QUAD):



-Earnings: -$94.0 million in Q4 vs. $7.5 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.85 in Q4 vs. $0.15 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Quad/Graphics reported adjusted earnings of $4.9 million or $0.10 per share for the period. -Revenue: $0.84 billion in Q4 vs. $1.07 billion in the same period last year.



