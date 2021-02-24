

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Knorr-Bremse AG (KNRRY.PK, KNBHF.PK), a German manufacturer of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles, said that Heinz Hermann Thiele, majority shareholder, Deputy Chairman and Honorary Chairman of the company's Supervisory Board, passed away unexpectedly today at the age of 79 in Munich.



In 1969, Thiele joined the Intellectual Property department of what was then Knorr-Bremse GmbH as a legal clerk. He took over the company in 1985 and formed it into today's technology and global market leader that went public in 2018. Thiele was CEO of the company until 2007, Chairman of the Supervisory Board from 2007 to 2016 and its Deputy Chairman from July 2020 onwards.



