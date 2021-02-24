

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's quarterly GDP data for the fourth quarter. According to preliminary estimate, GDP grew 0.1 percent sequentially.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it advanced against the franc, it was steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 128.22 against the yen, 1.2157 against the greenback, 0.8566 against the pound and 1.1011 against the franc as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

