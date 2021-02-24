

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Following the United Airlines flight 328 engine failure involving Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engine, Boeing Inc. has recommended suspending all 777s powered by the similar PW engines.



The grounding of the 777s in operation, including 69 in-service and 59 in-storage, will continue until the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration or FAA identifies the appropriate inspection protocol.



On Saturday, United Airlines flight 328 bound to Honolulu, Hawaii experienced a right engine failure causing an in-flight engine fire shortly after take-off from Denver International Airport. The airplane returned safely to Denver, and none of the 229 passengers or 10 crewmembers were injured.



The National Transportation Safety Board or NTSB, which is investigating the incident, attributed fan blade damage for the engine failure. In its preliminary report, the agency stated that most of the damage was confined to the number 2 engine, with minor damage to the airplane. Investigators continue to examine the engine, airplane and the photographs and video taken by passengers aboard United flight 328.



According to NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt, a preliminary assessment has revealed that damage to a fan blade is consistent with metal fatigue.



Besides NTSB, the investigating parties include the FAA, United Airlines, Boeing, Pratt & Whitney, the Air Line Pilots Association, and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.



The FAA earlier issued an Emergency Airworthiness Directive or AD that requires U.S. operators of airplanes equipped with certain Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines to inspect these engines before further flight.



Japan's Transport Safety Board is also investigating an incident in December 2020 when two damaged fan blades were reported in a Japan Airlines Boeing 777 with a PW4000 engine.



Boeing, in its statement following the United incident, said it supports the decision by the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau, and the FAA's action to suspend operations of 777 aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines. The company continues to work with regulators as they take actions while these planes are on the ground and further inspections are conducted by Pratt & Whitney.



Pratt & Whitney, which is owned by Raytheon Technologies Corp., also has recommended that airlines increase inspections.



