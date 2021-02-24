

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall across the United States, albeit at a slower pace in recent days.



A total of 55,058 COVID patients are currently admitted in U.S. hospitals, according to COVID Tracking Project. This is the lowest figure since November 6.



Almost 20 million Americans, or around 6 percent of the total of population, have so far been fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. collaborative volunteer-run effort to track the pandemic.



With 2350 new deaths, the total U.S. COVID-19 fatalities rose to 502660 in the last 24 hours, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



71180 new cases of coronavirus infections were reported in the country in the same period, taking the national total to 28261589.



Tuesday, during his weekly call with governors, White House COVID Coordinator Jeff Zients announced the fifth consecutive week of vaccine supply increases. States will receive 14.5 million doses this week, up from 8.6 million doses per week when President Joe Biden took office. That's an increase in vaccine allocations of nearly 70 percent during the Biden administration.



Zients conveyed to the governors that COVID vaccine allocation through the Retail Pharmacy Program will be increased by 100,000 doses this week.



'Thanks to the President's efforts, we are also on track to have enough vaccines for 300 million Americans by the end of July,' White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters in a routine Press Briefing.



Infectious diseases experts predicted that new variants of Coronavirus will likely drive a new wave of transmission in the U.S. in the spring. Trevor Bedford, associated with the University of Washington and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, said the UK variant, called B.1.1.7, could 'result in more of a wave' around April or May.



In a positive news outside the U.S., the World Health Organization has reported a sixth consecutive week of declining coronavirus cases globally. COVID cases across the world fell by 11 percent in the week leading up to February 21, while new deaths during that period dropped by 20 percent, the UN health agency said.



WHO expressed concern over many countries reporting increase in cases of new Covid-19 variants.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

