

Lowe's Cos. (LOW) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $978 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $509 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.7% to $20.31 billion from $16.03 billion last year.



Lowe's Cos. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $1.33 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.21 -Revenue (Q4): $20.31 Bln vs. $16.03 Bln last year.



