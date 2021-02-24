

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $247.41 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $37.70 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $1.06 billion from $1.08 billion last year.



Iron Mountain Inc earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $0.29 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q4): $1.06 Bln vs. $1.08 Bln last year.



