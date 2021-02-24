

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Home improvement retailer Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $978 million or $1.32 per share compared with $509 million or $0.66 per share in the same quarter a year ago.



Excluding items, earnings on an adjusted basis were $1.33 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $1.21 per share.



Sales for the quarter increased to $20.3 billion from $16.0 billion in the comparable quarter last year. The consensus estimate stood at $19.48 billion.



Consistent with expectations provided at the Investor Update on December 9, 2020, Lowe's is planning for $9 billion in share repurchases and $2 billion in capital expenditures in 2021.



