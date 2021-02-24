

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2021.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted funds from operations in a range of $3.25 to $3.42 per share on revenues between $4.325 billion and $4.475 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.38 per share on revenues of $4.28 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Iron Mountain's board of directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.6185 per share for the first quarter, payable on April 6, 2021, for shareholders of record on March 15, 2021.



