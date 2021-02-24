

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO, RY) reported first quarter earnings per share of C$2.66 compared to C$2.40, a year ago. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of C$2.26, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net income was C$3.85 billion, up 10% from a year ago.



First quarter total revenue increased to C$12.94 billion from C$12.84 billion, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of C$11.76 billion, for the quarter.



Royal Bank of Canada said its board has declared a quarterly common share dividend of C$1.08 per share, payable on and after May 21, 2021, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on April 22, 2021.



