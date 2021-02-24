

SAN RAFAEL (dpa-AFX) - Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Wednesday announced a definitive agreement to acquire water infrastructure software provider Innovyze, Inc., for $1 billion net of cash.



Innovyze's provides provide domain expertise in water distribution networks, water collection systems, water and wastewater treatment plants, and flood protection systems.



Autodesk said combining Innovyze's portfolio with its design and analysis solutions, including Autodesk Civil 3D, Autodesk InfraWorks, and the Autodesk Construction Cloud will offers experts the ability to better respond to issues and to improve planning.



The Portland based Innovyze has 240 employees.



