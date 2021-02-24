

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Altair (ALTR) has acquired Flow Simulator from GE Aviation. Flow Simulator is an integrated flow, heat transfer, and combustion design software, which enables mixed fidelity simulations to optimize machine and systems design.



The companies have also signed a MOU to establish a long-term strategic partnership for Altair's continuous development of Flow Simulator and granting GE Aviation access to Altair's complete software suite. The MOU will also facilitate executive engagement between the companies to establish deeper strategic alignment and pursue new ventures.



Altair was a commercial distributor of Flow Simulator, which was available through the Altair Partner Alliance.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GENERAL ELECTRIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de