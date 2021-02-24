

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - ExxonMobil said Wednesday that it agreed to sell most of its non-operated upstream assets in the United Kingdom central and northern North Sea to HitecVision for more than $1 billion. The sale price has additional upside of about $300 million in contingent payments based on potential for increase in commodity prices.



The agreement includes ownership interests in 14 producing fields operated primarily by Shell, including Penguins, Starling, Fram, the Gannet Cluster and Shearwater; Elgin Franklin fields operated by Total; and interests in the associated infrastructure. ExxonMobil's share of production from these fields was approximately 38,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day in 2019.



ExxonMobil said it will retain its non-operated share in upstream assets in the southern North Sea, and its share in the Shell Esso gas and liquids (SEGAL) infrastructure that supplies ethane to the company's Fife ethylene plant.



ExxonMobil expects to close the sale by the middle of 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EXXON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de