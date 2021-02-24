

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Trinity Industries (TRN):



-Earnings: -$127.2 million in Q4 vs. $21.6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.13 in Q4 vs. $0.17 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Trinity Industries reported adjusted earnings of $4.8 million or $0.04 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.04 per share -Revenue: $415.6 million in Q4 vs. $850.7 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

