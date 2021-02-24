

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP):



-Earnings: -$2.34 million in Q4 vs. -$20.56 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.01 in Q4 vs. -$0.06 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, BGC Partners Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $73.59 million or $0.13 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.12 per share -Revenue: $450.83 million in Q4 vs. $454.62 million in the same period last year.



