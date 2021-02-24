

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Best Buy Co., Inc. is offering paid time off as vaccine benefit to all its employees amid the ongoing vaccinations against coronavirus. The company also announced bonuses to its hourly employees as a gratitude for the resilience shown by them as frontline workers during the crisis.



The electronics retailer in a statement said it is offering paid time off for any employee who gets a COVID-19 vaccination, as well as additional sick time for any side effects after getting vaccinated.



Part-time employees will receive four hours, and full-time employees will get eight hours. The time will be provided after vaccination has been verified. This is not time off to get the vaccination, it's to use how employees want afterward.



As for additional sick time. Part-time employees will get four hours and full-time employees eight hours. This is in addition to the 'thank you' paid time off.



Best Buy said while it is not requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, it strongly encourages them to vaccinate for their own and others' safety.



Regarding the one-time bonus, the company said that all hourly employees, including full-time, part-time and occasional seasonal employee, will receive a gratitude bonus.



Full-time hourly U.S. employees will receive $500 and part-time U.S. employees will get $200. The bonus will go to all hourly employees who were with the company as of February 15, regardless of whether they are staying with the firm or leaving.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

