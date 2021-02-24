

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) reported a fourth-quarter net loss attributable to common shareholders of $19.4 million or $0.17 per share compared to net income of $64.0 million or $0.57 per share in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Operating revenues for the quarter grew to $740.96 million from $670.39 million last year. Analysts expected revenues of $715.74 million for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

