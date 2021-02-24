

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) reported earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $3.33 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $6.38 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, STAAR Surgical Company reported adjusted earnings of $6.75 million or $0.14 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.3% to $46.00 million from $38.88 million last year.



STAAR Surgical Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $6.75 Mln. vs. $5.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.14 vs. $0.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.02 -Revenue (Q4): $46.00 Mln vs. $38.88 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

