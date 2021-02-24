

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled RMB116.57 million, or RMB0.96 per share. This compares with RMB145.01 million, or RMB1.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.1% to RMB290.80 million from RMB334.73 million last year.



Global Cord Blood Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): RMB116.57 Mln. vs. RMB145.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB0.96 vs. RMB1.19 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB290.80 Mln vs. RMB334.73 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GLOBAL CORD BLOOD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de